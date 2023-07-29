Body Found in Oak Bay Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton in Suspicious Death Case

The body of a 33-year-old man, Steven Middleton, was found in a waterfront area of Oak Bay on July 26. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation after Middleton’s body was discovered by two individuals walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive. The death is being treated as suspicious, and the Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the body’s discovery.

In their efforts to gather more information, VIIMCU is requesting dashcam footage of Beach Drive from Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, as well as the surrounding streets, between the hours of 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the following morning. Saanich police have assured the public that there is currently no known risk to their safety.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or anyone who may have had contact with him during that time to contact the VIIMCU information line at 1-250-380-6211.

The circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death are still unknown, and investigators are working diligently to piece together the events leading up to his demise. The identification of the victim is an important step in the investigation, allowing law enforcement to gather more information about his background and potential connections.

The news of a suspicious death in a typically quiet area like Oak Bay has undoubtedly raised concerns among the local community. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may be relevant to the investigation.

As the investigation continues, authorities are relying on the cooperation and assistance of the public to help bring justice to the victim and his family. The information provided by witnesses or anyone with knowledge about the case could potentially be crucial in solving the mystery surrounding Middleton’s death.

It is important for the community to come together during times like these and support law enforcement in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of all residents..

