Body Found in Oak Bay Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

Police have identified the body found in Oak Bay as 33-year-old Steven Middleton. The body was discovered by two people walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive on July 26. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation and is treating Middleton’s death as suspicious.

The Major Crime Unit is asking for dashcam footage from the area between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the next morning. They are hoping this footage will provide valuable information about Middleton’s activities leading up to his death.

Saanich police have stated that there is currently no information to suggest a risk to the public, but they are urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or anyone who may have had contact with him during that time to come forward.

This incident has left the Oak Bay community shocked and concerned. The circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death have not been disclosed, but the fact that it is being treated as suspicious has heightened the sense of unease among residents.

The police investigation is ongoing, and they are urging anyone with information to contact the VIIMCU information line. They are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured activity in the area during the specified time frame.

In the meantime, residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. The Oak Bay community is coming together to support each other during this difficult time, and they are hopeful that the investigation will provide answers and bring closure to Middleton’s loved ones.

As the investigation continues, the community is reminded to prioritize their safety and be cautious while moving about the area. The police are doing everything they can to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death..

