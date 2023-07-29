Body Found in Oak Bay Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

Police have identified 33-year-old Steven Middleton as the man who was found dead in a waterfront area of Oak Bay on Wednesday (July 26). The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation in the evening after Middleton’s body was first discovered by two people walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive around 8 a.m.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the body being found as the death is being treated as suspicious, according to a Saanich police release on Friday.

In their efforts to gather more information, VIIMCU is asking for dashcam footage of Beach Drive from Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between the hours of 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the next morning. This request indicates that they are actively seeking any potential witnesses or evidence that could shed light on the case.

Saanich police have stated that there is currently no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public at this time. However, they are urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or who may have had contact with him during that time to come forward and contact the VIIMCU information line at 1-250-380-6211.

This suspicious death case is a concerning incident for the community of Oak Bay. The discovery of a deceased individual in a public area raises questions and concerns about safety and security in the neighborhood. The police investigation will hopefully provide answers and bring closure to Middleton’s family and loved ones.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed. It is crucial for the community to come together and support the police in their efforts to solve this case.

As the investigation unfolds, it is important for the public to stay informed and follow any updates or requests from the authorities. The safety of the community is paramount, and cooperation with the police is crucial in ensuring justice is served..

