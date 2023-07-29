Body Found in Oak Bay Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

Police have identified the body found in Oak Bay as 33-year-old Steven Middleton, and are treating his death as suspicious. Middleton’s body was discovered by two individuals walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive on the morning of July 26. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death are still under investigation, and the Major Crime Unit is asking for dashcam footage from the area between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, as well as the surrounding streets, between 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the following morning. They are particularly interested in any footage that may provide insight into Middleton’s activities or any potential interactions he may have had during that time.

Despite the suspicious nature of Middleton’s death, there is currently no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public. However, anyone with information about Middleton’s whereabouts or who may have had contact with him during the week of July 24 is urged to contact the VIIMCU information line at 1-250-380-6211.

The discovery of Middleton’s body has left the community of Oak Bay on edge. The waterfront area where he was found is typically a peaceful and quiet neighborhood, making this incident particularly unsettling. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

As the investigation into Middleton’s death continues, the community is hopeful that answers will be found and justice will be served. The police are working diligently to gather any evidence that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death. In the meantime, the Oak Bay community is coming together to support one another during this difficult time.

The loss of Steven Middleton is a tragic event, and his family and friends are mourning his untimely death. They are seeking closure and justice, and are hopeful that the investigation will provide them with the answers they need. The community stands united in their support for Middleton’s loved ones and in their determination to find out what happened..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...