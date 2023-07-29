Body Found in Oak Bay: 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton Identified as the Deceased

Police have identified the body found in Oak Bay as that of 33-year-old Steven Middleton. The investigation into Middleton’s death is being treated as suspicious, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the case.

Middleton’s body was discovered by two individuals walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive on the morning of July 26. The Major Crime Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

As part of their investigation, VIIMCU is requesting dashcam footage from the area of Beach Drive, specifically from Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or any surrounding streets. They are specifically interested in footage from the hours between 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the following morning.

Saanich police have reassured the public that there is currently no known risk to public safety. However, they are urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or anyone who may have had contact with him during that time to come forward.

The VIIMCU information line has been set up for anyone with information related to the case. Individuals can contact the line at 1-250-380-6211.

The investigation into Steven Middleton’s death is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather as much information as possible to determine the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The suspicious nature of the case has prompted the involvement of the Major Crime Unit, indicating that foul play may be involved.

As the investigation continues, residents of Oak Bay are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information or suspicious activities to the authorities. The community’s cooperation is crucial in helping to solve this case and bring justice to Steven Middleton and his loved ones..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...