Augusta Couple’s Deaths Investigated as Murder-Suicide: Deraje Witt and Ceasia Martin Identified

Richmond County authorities are currently investigating a tragic incident that took place on Saturday morning, involving a man and a woman in a relationship. The incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.

The deceased man has been identified as Deraje Witt, a 28-year-old resident of Augusta. His body was discovered inside an apartment on Walden Drive. The woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle at Diamond Lakes Park on Windsor Spring Road. She has been identified as Ceasia Martin, a 23-year-old who lived in the same apartment as Witt.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Caleb Lee, the investigation is still ongoing, but it appears that the two incidents are connected and being treated as a murder-suicide. Investigators are actively working at both scenes to gather more information.

Prior to the discovery of the bodies, several people had reported Witt missing and expressed concern about his lack of response to phone calls on social media. As news of the deaths spread, it was primarily shared through Facebook.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Authorities are urging anyone with a better photo of either individual to text it to 808-487-3224.

Incidents like these are deeply tragic and devastating for the families and communities involved. It is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, support systems, and intervention when signs of distress are observed. It is crucial for individuals to reach out for help and for society to prioritize mental health resources.

As the investigation continues, the community will hopefully find answers and closure in this heartbreaking situation..

