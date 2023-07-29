Arrest Made for Deadly State Street Shooting in Springfield, Shawn Delgado Identified as Victim

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Shawn Delgado on State Street in Springfield. Michel Perez-Cruz, a 23-year-old resident of Renee Circle in Springfield, has been taken into custody for the crime. The arrest comes after a thorough investigation by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit.

On June 19th, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of State Street. They discovered Shawn Delgado, an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. Delgado was transported to Baystate Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries. The arrest of Perez-Cruz is a result of the collaborative efforts of the Homicide Unit and the Hamden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

This is not the first time Perez-Cruz has been in trouble with the law. He was previously arrested in 2022 on firearms charges and was also arrested for riding a dirt bike illegally in the city. At the time of his latest arrest, Perez-Cruz was out on bail.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood commended the work of the Firearms Investigation Unit, Homicide Unit, and Real-Time Analysis Center in apprehending Perez-Cruz. She also highlighted the proactive efforts of the Firearms Investigation Unit in reducing shooting incidents in July, which has seen the fewest number of shooting victims this year.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno expressed his gratitude to the Springfield Police Department and other law enforcement partners for their dedication and hard work in combating violent crime. He emphasized the importance of holding violent offenders accountable and preventing their release on low or no bail.

Perez-Cruz is facing multiple charges, including murder, firearm-related offenses, drug possession, and trespassing. The arrest of Perez-Cruz and the removal of firearms and drugs from the streets are significant steps in ensuring the safety of the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement to keep their neighborhoods safe. Mayor Sarno announced a rally on July 31st to demand that courts and judges hold violent criminal offenders and prevent their release back into the community.

This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and keep the streets of Springfield safe..

