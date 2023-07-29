85-Year-Old Andover Resident Identified as Train Death Victim

An 85-year-old resident of Andover, Massachusetts, has tragically lost their life after being struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Thursday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Zhongli Zhang, who lived on Railroad Street in Andover. First responders were alerted around 4:30 p.m. about the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Railroad and Essex streets.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, it appears that Zhang had been waiting for a southbound train to pass before attempting to cross the tracks on foot. Unfortunately, he was struck by a northbound train that was traveling immediately after the southbound one had cleared the intersection.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the crossing lights and gates were functioning properly for both trains and were still in the downward position when Zhang was hit. However, the incident remains under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit, Amtrak Police, MBTA Transit Police, and Andover Police Department.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols when crossing railroad tracks. It is crucial for pedestrians to exercise caution and wait for trains to completely pass before attempting to cross. Additionally, it is essential that railroad crossing equipment, such as lights and gates, are well-maintained and functioning correctly to prevent such incidents.

The loss of Zhongli Zhang’s life is a devastating event for the Andover community, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. As the investigation continues, it is hoped that it will provide answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is important for everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize safety when near railroad tracks. By doing so, we can work together to prevent tragic accidents and ensure the well-being of our communities..

