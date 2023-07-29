62-year-old Etop Ituen identified as man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the city’s east end earlier this week. The incident occurred near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East on the morning of July 27. Officers responded to a call and found a man with stab wounds at the rear of an apartment building. He was immediately taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Etop Ituen, a resident of Toronto.

This tragic incident marks the 37th homicide in the city this year. The increasing number of homicides is a cause for concern and highlights the need for improved safety measures and crime prevention strategies in Toronto.

Following the incident, a suspect was apprehended at the scene. The police have announced that 67-year-old Christopher Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the crime and any possible relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The community is shaken by this act of violence, and residents are concerned about their safety. Incidents like these remind us of the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities. It is crucial for community members to come together and support each other during these difficult times.

The Toronto Police Service is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. They are continuously working to prevent and solve crimes, and this case is no exception. Investigators will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for Etop Ituen and his loved ones.

As the investigation progresses, it is important for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police. Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in solving this case and preventing future acts of violence.

In conclusion, the identification of the victim and the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end brings some closure to the community. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for improved safety measures and crime prevention strategies in the city. The Toronto Police Service is committed to bringing justice to Etop Ituen and ensuring the safety of all residents..

