5-yr-old girl found dead in garbage yard near Kochi; Assam native taken into custody

In a tragic incident in Aluva near Kochi, a five-year-old girl was abducted from her rented house and later found dead in a garbage yard. The police have taken a migrant worker from Assam into custody for allegedly committing the crime while the girl’s parents were away for work.

The victim, identified as Chandini, was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, a native of Bihar. She was a student in Class 1 at a local school and had three siblings. The news of her abduction sent shockwaves through the community and left her family devastated.

According to the police, the suspect, Asfak Alam, was a migrant worker who lived near the victim’s family. CCTV footage showed him with the missing girl, and he was apprehended later that night. Initially, he was uncooperative due to being intoxicated, but he confessed to the crime the following day.

The police recovered the girl’s body from a garbage dump in the market. The motive behind the abduction and murder is still under investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children, especially in rented accommodations where families often live in close proximity to strangers.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and security of children. It highlights the need for stronger measures to protect them from potential dangers, including stricter background checks for individuals living near vulnerable populations.

The local community and authorities are in a state of shock and mourning over the loss of a young life. They are demanding justice for the victim and calling for stricter laws to prevent such heinous crimes against children in the future.

This incident reminds us of the collective responsibility we have to safeguard our children and create a safe environment for them to grow and thrive. It is crucial for parents, communities, and law enforcement agencies to work together to prevent such tragedies and ensure the safety of every child..

