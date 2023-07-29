33-year-old Steven Middleton Identified as Victim in Oak Bay Suspicious Death

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has identified 33-year-old Steven Middleton as the victim in a suspicious death in Oak Bay. Police are currently investigating the death and are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information.

Authorities are specifically requesting dash cam or video footage of Beach Drive between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay from 10 p.m. on July 25 to 7 a.m. on July 26. They are also interested in any footage of the surrounding streets during the same time frame. This evidence could potentially provide valuable information for the investigation.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the police have stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the public is at risk. This indicates that the incident may be isolated and not part of a larger threat to the community.

Individuals who have any information about Middleton’s activities during the week leading up to July 24 or may have had any interactions with him are urged to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 1-250-380-6211. This information may prove crucial in piecing together the events leading up to his death.

In order to aid in the investigation, the Saanich Police have set up an evidence portal where dash cam or video footage can be submitted. This portal will help streamline the process of collecting and reviewing any potential evidence.

The death of Steven Middleton is currently being treated as suspicious, and investigators are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The identification of Middleton as the victim is an important step in the investigation, but more information is needed to bring clarity to the case.

As the investigation continues, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is urging anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward. By working together, the community can help bring justice to Steven Middleton and his loved ones..

