33-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Oak Bay Identified as Steven Middleton

The death of Steven Middleton, a Victoria man whose body was found in bushes off Beach Drive, is being treated as suspicious by detectives. Middleton, 33, was remembered as a nice guy who had his struggles but loved his mother and was motivated to be a good father to his child.

Victoria lawyer Peter Blokmanis expressed his sadness upon learning about Middleton’s death. Blokmanis had represented Middleton for several years and described him as a nice kid who had his fair share of challenges. Middleton’s father had passed away a few years ago, which served as a source of inspiration for him to straighten himself out.

Although Middleton occasionally faced setbacks that prevented him from staying on the right path, Blokmanis stated that he didn’t see much evidence of him running with the wrong crowd. Middleton had periods of time where things were going well for him, and he had various sources of inspiration.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities leading up to his death or anyone who had contact with him to come forward. Additionally, investigators are requesting dash-cam video footage from individuals who traveled on Beach Drive between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or on any surrounding streets, between July 25 and July 26.

Middleton’s body was discovered by two individuals out for a morning walk. There is currently no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public, according to the police.

The community mourns the loss of Steven Middleton, remembering him as someone who had his struggles but still had love and motivation in his life. As the investigation continues, authorities hope that anyone with relevant information or footage will come forward to assist in finding answers regarding Middleton’s untimely death..

