Who is Warren Schabusiness? All about Taylor Schabusiness’ husband amid post defending convicted killer, including the identified victim or deceased name

On Wednesday, July 26, Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of murdering and dismembering her lover Shad Thyrion in February 2022. The shocking nature of the crime has captured public attention, but what is even more surprising is the unwavering support from Taylor’s husband, Warren Schabusiness.

Warren, who is currently serving time in prison on charges of being a meth distributor, took to Facebook to publicly defend his wife. He claimed that he was framed on the charges and expressed his unwavering support for Taylor, no matter the allegations she faces.

The couple reportedly has a child together, and Warren stated that he will reveal more information about his own case after his release from prison. However, he did not provide any further details about himself.

Warren Schabusiness has also been accused of being involved in the meth trade, which raises questions about the couple’s lifestyle and choices. Despite acknowledging his wife’s addiction, Warren continues to defend her, stating that she is deeply troubled and may have been driven to kill Thyrion due to a combination of mental health issues and drug addiction.

During her hearing, Taylor admitted that her meth use played a role in the killing of Thyrion. She also revealed that she suffered from post-partum depression and other mental health issues.

In addition to defending Taylor, Warren stated that he will reveal more information about the case once he is released. It remains unclear whether he had any knowledge of his wife’s relationship with Thyrion prior to the murder.

The trial will now move into the second phase, where it will be determined whether Taylor Schabusiness will be detained in a prison or a mental institution. The case has been described as strange and unnatural by Brown County District Attorney David Lasee.

As this horrific case unfolds, it raises questions about the complexities of human relationships and the impact of mental health issues and drug addiction on individuals and their actions..

