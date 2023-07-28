Washington County Deputy Charles Dozé Critically Injured in Tualatin Shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who was critically injured in a shootout at a Tualatin apartment complex as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé. Deputy Dozé, a 10-year veteran of the department, sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and is currently in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 26 when Deputy Dozé and two other deputies arrived at an apartment in Tualatin to serve papers for an eviction. As they knocked on the door, they were greeted by gunfire. Deputy Dozé was struck by several bullets in the face, arms, and chest, according to an internet fundraiser set up for him.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves. After the shootout, a tactical team found Graves dead in his apartment bathroom with a gunshot wound. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

In response to the incident, the sheriff’s office announced that three other deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. This is a standard procedure in such cases to ensure a thorough investigation can take place.

The community has rallied behind Deputy Dozé, with many expressing their support and well wishes for his recovery. The internet fundraiser set up for him has already garnered a significant amount of donations, showing the community’s solidarity with their law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve their communities. Deputy Dozé’s bravery and dedication to his duty are commendable, and it is a reminder of the dangers that officers face in the line of duty.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to investigate the incident and provide support for Deputy Dozé and his family. The community stands united in their support for their injured deputy and for all law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep their neighborhoods safe..

