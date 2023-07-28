Victim of the Highway Killer Identified: Keith Lavell Bibbs

The remains of a body found on an abandoned farm in rural Indiana nearly 40 years ago have finally been identified. The body, previously known as Adam Doe, was one of the victims of Larry Eyler, the serial killer known as the Highway Killer. Eyler murdered at least 21 young men, targeting young gay men whom he stabbed multiple times. He died in prison in 1994.

The remains of Adam Doe were discovered in 1983, along with three other bodies, all victims of Eyler. Two of the victims were identified shortly after their discovery, and a third victim was identified in 2021. However, the fourth victim remained unidentified until recently. The Newton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana has now confirmed that Adam Doe has been identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs, who disappeared at the age of 16 from Chicago.

The identification of Keith’s remains was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Newton County Coroner’s Office and the DNA Doe Project, which specializes in cases involving unidentified human remains. Keith’s DNA was matched to a sample from a surviving brother.

The Newton County Coroner, Scott McCord, expressed his mixed emotions upon the identification. He had known Keith as Adam for as long as the family had known him as Keith. Keith’s remains will be delivered to his family next week, and more information about the case will be released once the family has had time to grieve and give permission.

The identification of Keith’s remains comes after years of tireless efforts by Mr. McCord and the DNA Doe Project. Despite facing many challenges, they persevered in their quest to identify the victims. Mr. McCord even held a “pseudo funeral” for the unidentified victims in 2016, which garnered significant community support.

The identification of Keith’s remains brings both closure and comfort to his family. They now know where he is and will soon bring him back home where he belongs. The case also highlights the importance of collaboration and advancements in DNA technology in solving cold cases and providing answers to families who have long awaited closure..

