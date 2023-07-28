Victim in Suspicious Oak Bay, B.C. Death Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

Police have identified the man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Oak Bay on Wednesday as 33-year-old Steven Middleton. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which was launched when someone found Middleton’s body in the 200-block of Beach Drive.

Police are now asking for any video shot on Beach Drive between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is “no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public at this time.”

Police are also looking for information on Middleton’s activities this week or who had recent contact with him to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

As the investigation into Steven Middleton’s death continues, police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is on edge as they await more details about the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death..

