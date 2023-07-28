Troy Man Arrested for Murder – Victim Identified

A Troy man has been arrested for murder after the Troy Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. The incident took place on July 26, 2023, in the 100 block of North Ridge Circle. Upon arrival, officers found 59-year-old Essie B. Meadows on the ground outside her residence, deceased from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, identified as 78-year-old Larvy Woods of Troy, was quickly located in a mobile home park and taken into custody by the Troy Police Department. Woods has been charged with murder and was processed through the Troy City Jail before being transferred to the Pike County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Woods and Meadows were known to each other, and the shooting is believed to be domestic-related. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered at the scene. The case is currently under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Pike County District Attorney’s office.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as local residents grapple with the loss of a neighbor and the arrest of a fellow community member. The details surrounding the motive for the shooting have not been disclosed, leaving many wondering what could have led to such a violent act.

The Troy Police Department is committed to ensuring justice is served in this case, and they are working diligently to gather all the necessary evidence and information. The Pike County District Attorney’s office will also play a crucial role in prosecuting the suspect and seeking justice for the victim and her family.

As the investigation continues, the community is urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist law enforcement in their efforts. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peaceful and respectful relationships within our communities, and the devastating consequences that can arise from domestic disputes.

The thoughts and condolences of the community go out to the family and friends of Essie B. Meadows during this difficult time..

