Tragic Suicide of 28-Year-Old PhD Scholar Sparks Outrage at Rajasthan Central University

A 28-year-old PhD scholar from Ladakh has died by suicide at the Central University of Rajasthan, sparking outrage among students and faculty members. The incident has led to a protest by students who are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The deceased scholar, identified as Phunstog Dolma, had been with the university for the past five years. She was found hanging in her room in the girls’ hostel in the Bandarsindri area of Ajmer district. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, which deals with suicides.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred on Wednesday night after Dolma had dinner and retired to her room. She was found hanging a few hours later. The exact reason behind her extreme step is still unknown, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause.

In response to the incident, students at the Central University of Rajasthan have alleged medical negligence and are demanding a fair investigation. Vice-chancellor Anand Bhalerao has assured students that an independent investigation will be conducted by the Ombudsman, a retired judge, to ensure transparency.

The university has also postponed the event scheduled to celebrate the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) due to the circumstances surrounding Dolma’s death. The university administration tweeted about the postponement and expressed their condolences.

Phunstog Dolma had enrolled in the PhD program in the social work department in 2019 at the Central University of Rajasthan. Her tragic death has shocked the university community and has shed light on the need for better mental health support and awareness on campuses.

This incident serves as a reminder that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their educational background or achievements. It is crucial for universities and institutions to prioritize the well-being of their students and provide necessary support to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...