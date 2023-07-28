Teens Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Ambush Following School Fight: LaRonte Benion Phillips Identified as Victim

LaRonte Benion Phillips would still be alive today if a fistfight had remained just that – a fistfight. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a stand-up fight between Phillips and Gary Michael Brown turned into a fatal ambush that cost Phillips his life. Brown, along with his friend Michael Angelo Hernandez-Duque, fatally shot Phillips shortly after he arrived at the fight location in Ypsilanti Township.

The incident occurred on March 4, 2022, in the area of Outer Lane and Williams Street in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan. Police recovered 17 shell casings at the scene, indicating that the shots were fired from two different guns. Phillips was shot multiple times from behind, suggesting that he was trying to run away. It was later revealed that Phillips did not have a gun.

Brown and Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and were each sentenced to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for their roles in Phillips’s death. During the sentencing, Judge Darlene O’Brien expressed her hope that the perpetrators would mature and rehabilitate themselves during their confinement.

Phillips’s family members, who were still grieving the loss, spoke during the sentencing and described the impact of Phillips’s death on their lives. His mother, Alicia Swanson, expressed how her life revolved around her son and how his absence has affected her. Phillips’s grandmother, Mary Phillips Smith, offered forgiveness to Brown and Hernandez, stating that she is still a woman of God.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing conflict between Phillips and Brown, fueled by rumors circulating at school. Surveillance and cell phone video obtained by the police showed that Phillips and Brown had previously engaged in a fistfight. Text messages and cell phone records revealed that Brown and Hernandez had plotted to ambush and fight Phillips leading up to the shooting.

The tragic incident highlights the availability of guns to young adults in the United States. Hernandez’s attorney raised concerns about the mental capacity of 18-year-olds to make clear decisions when handling firearms. He called for stricter gun control laws to prevent such tragedies from happening.

In the end, LaRonte Benion Phillips’s life was cut short due to an unnecessary and avoidable act of violence. His family continues to mourn his loss and hopes that his death serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...