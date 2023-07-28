Pueblo County Coroner Identifies Homicide Victim: Vincent Smith, 56

A tragic incident unfolded in Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday evening when a man was shot and killed in the 2000 block of East Evans Avenue. The victim has been identified as Vincent Smith, a 56-year-old resident of Pueblo. According to Sgt. Frank Ortega, spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department, officers arrived at the scene around 6:05 p.m. and discovered Smith’s lifeless body outside a residence.

The police immediately launched an investigation into the incident, interviewing individuals present at the scene to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death. While the authorities believe that the victim and the shooter were acquainted, the exact nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

In another tragic turn of events, a teenager was fatally shot the following morning at the skate park in City Park. The victim’s identity has not been released publicly due to their status as a juvenile. This incident occurred less than eight hours after Smith’s murder, emphasizing the alarming escalation of violence in the area.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with either case. These two homicides bring the total reported in Pueblo in 2023 to 16, with 17 homicides reported countywide. Last year, the city recorded 28 homicides, and the county reported a total of 31.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about either incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. The Pueblo Police Department’s communications center can be reached at 719-553-2502. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.

The community is left grappling with the devastating loss of two lives and the mounting concern over the increasing violence in Pueblo. It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and provide any information that may aid law enforcement in apprehending those responsible for these heinous acts..

