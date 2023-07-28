Pima County Teen Isaac Benitez Killed in Hit-and-Run

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Tucson, Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) responded to reports of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash on July 24 at the intersection of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the injured 17-year-old juvenile, identified as Isaac Benitez. Benitez was immediately transported to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from the PCSD Traffic Unit and Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the incident and identified 18-year-old Anthony Duran and a 17-year-old juvenile as being associated with the crime.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that an altercation had taken place between Benitez, Duran, and the juvenile suspect. Following the altercation, Duran and the juvenile suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, dragging Benitez behind them. Detectives located and interviewed Duran and the juvenile suspect, leading to their arrest.

Both Duran and the juvenile suspect were booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of reckless manslaughter. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and information related to the case.

The tragic death of Isaac Benitez highlights the dangers of hit-and-run incidents and the devastating impact they can have on families and communities. The arrest of the two suspects brings hope for justice and closure for Benitez’s loved ones.

It is crucial for individuals to remember the importance of responsible driving and to prioritize the safety of pedestrians and other road users. Hit-and-run accidents are not only illegal but also demonstrate a lack of compassion and disregard for human life.

As the investigation continues, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward and assist law enforcement in their efforts to bring justice to Isaac Benitez and his family..

