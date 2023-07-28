Phil Young, Arlington Center for the Arts Board Member, Has Died

We deeply regret to inform you of the passing of Phil Young, a valued member of the Arlington Center for the Arts Board. Although this news is still emerging and has not been officially confirmed or validated, it is with heavy hearts that we share this information.

Phil Young was a passionate advocate for the arts and dedicated countless hours to the growth and development of our organization. As a board member, he played a crucial role in shaping the direction of the Arlington Center for the Arts, contributing his expertise and unwavering commitment to our mission.

Beyond his professional contributions, Phil was a beloved member of our community. His warm personality, kindness, and genuine interest in others made him a cherished friend to many. He had an infectious enthusiasm for the arts, always eager to support local artists and encourage creativity in any form.

Phil’s impact on the Arlington Center for the Arts will be felt for years to come. His unwavering dedication and selflessness will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

As we mourn the loss of Phil Young, we also celebrate his life and the extraordinary legacy he leaves behind. The Arlington Center for the Arts will forever be grateful for his contributions and will strive to honor his memory by continuing to promote and support the arts in our community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...