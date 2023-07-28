Mother of Teen Denarius Hayes Shot and Killed in Edwards Demanding Justice

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Edwards, Mississippi is demanding justice for her son’s death. Latoya German spoke out about the tragic incident that took the life of her son, Denarius Hayes, on July 14. According to German, Hayes was standing outside with his sister when he was shot. German immediately rushed him to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, and he was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Sadly, Hayes succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

German described the pain and trauma she felt, saying that she can’t get the images out of her head. She believes that the shooting was a result of an ongoing altercation her son had with one of the alleged suspects from school. The Hinds County sheriff’s office arrested five suspects in connection to the shooting. Keith Lee, Demarcus Mixon, Justin Campbell, Kaniya Jones, and a 17-year-old were all charged with murder. Lee, Mixon, Campbell, and the 17-year-old were given a $1 million bond, while Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Denarius Hayes was described as a fun and jokeful person who brought happiness to those around him. He loved playing ball, video games, and had plans to finish high school and drive trucks. His mother fondly remembered the times they would race in the parking lot and he would ride on the back of her wheelchair. Hayes was a beloved son and friend who always checked in on his loved ones.

The tragic loss of Denarius Hayes has deeply affected his family and friends. They are demanding justice for his death and want the world to remember him for the joy and love he brought into their lives. The community is rallying around the family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the family hopes that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions..

