Minnesota Man Charged With Murder After Shooting Jermaine Ray John Baker When He Assaulted His Girlfriend

A Minnesota man has been charged with second degree murder after he shot and killed his girlfriend’s former boyfriend when the ex assaulted her at a St. Paul bus stop. The incident occurred when Lazarus Lamar Burns II, 31, and his girlfriend were waiting at the bus stop and Jermaine Ray John Baker, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, got off a bus and attacked her. Witnesses reported that Baker knocked the woman to the ground, grabbed her hair, and was violently assaulting her.

In a moment of bravery, Burns fired multiple shots at Baker as he ran away, ultimately causing him to collapse and die. Police found Baker with two gunshot wounds to the torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Burns claimed that he did not know Baker but heard him say derogatory remarks about his girlfriend before the attack. He stated that witnessing the abuse triggered him, causing him to “black out” and shoot Baker in defense of his girlfriend.

The woman told police that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Baker for four years, during which he frequently assaulted her. However, she never reported the abuse. At the time of the incident, she had a swollen face and bumps on her head, indicating the severity of the assault.

This case raises questions about domestic violence and the importance of reporting abuse. The woman’s reluctance to report the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend highlights the fear and complex emotions that victims often experience. It is crucial for individuals in abusive relationships to seek help and support from law enforcement and community resources.

While the circumstances surrounding this case are tragic, it serves as a reminder of the need to address domestic violence and promote a society where victims feel safe and empowered to report their abusers. The legal proceedings against Burns will shed light on the complex dynamics of the case and determine the appropriate consequences for his actions..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...