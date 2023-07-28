Man Serving 2 Life Sentences Identified as Suspect in 1993 Murder of Jennifer Odom

DNA evidence has recently identified a suspect in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hernando County, Florida, nearly 30 years ago. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jeffrey Crum was arrested for the murder of Jennifer Odom. In 1993, Odom got off the school bus and waved to her friends before walking back to her house. However, she never made it home. Some children on the bus reported seeing a blue truck following Odom. Her body was found six days later in an orange grove.

After almost three decades, DNA evidence has matched Crum as the killer. Crum is already serving two life sentences for a 2015 sexual battery and attempted murder conviction. The DNA collected from his past sexual battery history provided the evidence needed to charge him in Odom’s case. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in this case.

Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson stated that this is every parent’s nightmare and expressed confidence in having the right person for the crime. The sheriff’s office believes that there may be more victims due to Crum’s criminal history.

While one case has found resolution, there are still many others searching for answers. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about Crum or other potential victims from the 1980s or 1990s to come forward and contact them.

This case highlights the importance of DNA evidence and the advances in technology that allow for the identification of suspects even after many years have passed. It also emphasizes the dedication of law enforcement agencies in seeking justice for victims and their families. The arrest of Jeffrey Crum brings hope to other cold cases that may still find resolution through similar methods.

As the community mourns the loss of Jennifer Odom and reflects on the tragedy that occurred, law enforcement officials remind everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may assist in ongoing investigations..

