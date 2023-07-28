Man named as 2022 murder suspect identified after being killed in police standoff, victim named

A man who was killed in a police standoff in 2022 has been identified as a suspect in a murder investigation. The Harlingen Police Department released a news statement stating that 43-year-old John Douglas McCommas was identified as the suspect in the murder of 35-year-old Kristina Marie Torres, whose body was found in her Harlingen home a year and a half prior. The police have not yet released a motive for the murder.

The investigation into Torres’ murder involved multiple agencies and utilized advanced forensic techniques, interviews, surveillance footage, and ballistic evidence to identify McCommas as the suspect. The two individuals reportedly knew each other prior to the murder.

According to previous reports, the Harlingen police responded to a welfare check at Torres’ residence on March 26, 2022. Her body was found at the scene, and the condition of her body suggested that she had been dead for several days. The autopsy report revealed that Torres died from a gunshot wound.

The following day, the Weslaco Police Department responded to a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store, during which McCommas allegedly tied up the cashier and robbed them at gunpoint. He also stole the cashier’s 2011 red Dodge Charger. Authorities later learned that McCommas was involved in a car chase with a Cameron County Constable, during which shots were fired at the officers. The chase ended in a standoff between McCommas and law enforcement, resulting in his death.

The investigation concluded that McCommas had shot and killed Torres before embarking on a crime spree that ultimately led to his death. McCommas was 41 years old and from San Benito at the time of his death.

The identification of McCommas as the suspect brings some closure to the murder investigation of Kristina Marie Torres. The use of advanced forensic techniques and cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies played a crucial role in solving the case..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...