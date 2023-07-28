Man Filmed Himself Dragging Disabled Victim in Street a Week before Fatal Shooting

A shocking incident in Miami-Dade County, Florida, has left the community in shock and disbelief. A 19-year-old man used his cellphone to record himself and another man dragging a disabled victim on the ground by his shirt and pant leg. The victim, who has one leg amputated above the knee, can be seen screaming and attempting to sit up in the video. The disturbing footage was posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “If u owe us u better pay us. We don’t care bout u having 1 leg.”

Authorities have revealed that the video was recorded about a week before the victim, 37-year-old Terrell Vaughn, was fatally shot. Several witnesses who live in the area confirmed that the video was taken in front of the same home where the victim was later found dead. The arrest report states that when Vaughn was killed, he had several healing abrasions throughout his body.

The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours of June 23 in the Perrine area of southwest Miami-Dade. Vaughn’s cousin, Darrell Collins, revealed that the night before the shooting, the family had celebrated the birthday of Collins’ 1-year-old godson. It was after the celebration that they received the devastating news of Vaughn’s shooting.

Describing his cousin as “kind” and “giving,” Collins expressed his disbelief at the senseless act of violence. He emphasized that Vaughn was not involved in any trouble and did not have enemies.

One suspect, Marcus Anthony Sumpter, turned himself in to the police and has been charged with abusing a disabled adult. The other co-defendant, Tyrell Jermeine Williams, has also been identified but it is unclear whether either of them was involved in the shooting.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of disabled individuals in the community. It serves as a reminder that everyone deserves respect and should not be subjected to such cruel treatment. The community is left mourning the loss of a kind-hearted individual and demanding justice for Terrell Vaughn..

