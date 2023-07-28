Man, 30, Jesse Daniel Deschamps, killed in Penetanguishene shooting: OPP

A shooting in Penetanguishene, Ontario has left one man dead. The incident took place in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Jesse Daniel Deschamps, 30, was found injured and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is now seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. and discovered the injured man. They are now looking for a black Ford F150, which was observed leaving the scene and may be connected to the incident. Police have warned that the suspect, or suspects, may still be armed, and have urged the public to not approach any suspicious individuals or vehicles and to call 911 instead.

The OPP has stated that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. However, they are asking for anyone with information or dash-cam or surveillance video to come forward and contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP. They can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or via email at [email protected] Additionally, information can be submitted online at https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca/evidence.com/axon/communityrequest/public/e231005932.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through their website ontariocrimestoppers.ca. The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP’s major crime unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

As the investigation continues, members of the public are reminded to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety at all times..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...