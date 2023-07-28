Man, 30, Jesse Daniel Deschamps, killed in Penetanguishene shooting: OPP

A shooting in Penetanguishene, Ontario, has left one man dead. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP is now seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation. Reports of gunfire led officers to the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall, where they found an injured man. The victim, identified as Jesse Daniel Deschamps, was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled at the Ontario Centre of Forensic Science.

Authorities are now looking for information about a black Ford F150, which was seen leaving the scene. They believe the suspect or suspects may still be armed and advise the public not to approach any suspicious person or vehicle connected to the incident. While investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to public safety, they urge individuals to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP’s major crime unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Anyone with information or relevant dash-cam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP or submit their information online. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is also available.

Incidents like these are always tragic, and the loss of a life is devastating for the victim’s family and community. It is important for law enforcement to diligently investigate and bring those responsible to justice. The public’s help is crucial in providing information that can assist in solving the case and ensuring the safety of the community. We must all work together to prevent and address violence in our society..

