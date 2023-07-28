Long Beach Police Determine Cyclist’s Death a Homicide; Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver

A tragic hit-and-run incident in Long Beach, California has left a cyclist dead and police searching for the driver responsible. The collision occurred on July 9 at the intersection of California Avenue and Harding Street. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the cyclist severely injured and in need of immediate medical attention.

The cyclist was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a dark-colored sedan had intentionally hit the cyclist before fleeing the scene. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and no suspect information has been released.

Nearly two weeks after the collision, the cyclist, identified as Leobardo Cervantes, a 29-year-old resident of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Long Beach Police Department was informed of his death days later.

The tragic incident has left the community shocked and saddened. The search for the driver responsible is ongoing, with the Long Beach Police Department urging anyone with information to come forward. LBPD Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras can be reached at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.

Hit-and-run incidents involving cyclists are a serious concern, and this case highlights the need for increased awareness and safety measures. Cyclists have the same rights and deserve the same respect as any other road user. It is essential for drivers to remain vigilant and share the road responsibly.

Hopefully, with the help of the community, the driver responsible for this tragic incident will be identified and brought to justice. In the meantime, it is important for everyone to stay alert and ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road..

