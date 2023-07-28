Leobardo Cervantes Death: Cyclist Dies After Intentional Hit-and-Run in Long Beach; Authorities Search for Driver

Leobardo Cervantes, a dedicated cyclist, tragically lost his life two weeks after being intentionally hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident in Long Beach. This devastating incident has left the cycling community in shock and authorities are currently searching for the driver responsible for this heinous act.

Cervantes was a passionate cyclist who loved exploring the open roads and enjoying the freedom that comes with riding a bike. His love for cycling was infectious, and he often encouraged others to join him on his adventures. His untimely death has left a void in the cycling community, as they mourn the loss of a fellow enthusiast.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on a fateful day when Cervantes was out for a ride. The driver intentionally struck him and fled the scene, leaving Cervantes with severe injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Cervantes succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.

The authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for this tragic incident. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice to Cervantes and his grieving family. Hit-and-run incidents are not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous, and it is crucial that the responsible party be held accountable for their actions.

The cycling community has come together to support Cervantes’ family during this difficult time. They have organized memorial rides and fundraisers to honor his memory and raise awareness about the importance of road safety for cyclists.

Leobardo Cervantes’ death is a stark reminder of the risks that cyclists face on the road and the need for drivers to exercise caution and respect for all road users. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, and his tragic death will serve as a call to action for improved safety measures for cyclists..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...