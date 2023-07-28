Jeffrey Cheung Death – Visitation & Funeral service from CBSN Nigeria

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Jeffrey Cheung. The news of his death has left many shocked and heartbroken. Cheung was a beloved individual who touched the lives of countless people with his kindness, generosity, and talent.

Cheung was known for his exceptional skills and contributions in his field. He was a respected figure and had gained recognition for his exceptional work. His passion and dedication to his craft were evident in every project he took on. Cheung’s talent knew no bounds, and he continuously pushed the boundaries of his art.

Not only was Cheung a skilled professional, but he was also a loving friend and family member. He had a warm and infectious personality that made others feel at ease in his presence. He was always there to lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement to those in need.

The void left by Cheung’s passing will be felt deeply by all who knew him. His absence will be felt not only in his professional community but also in the lives of his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

A visitation and funeral service will be held to honor Cheung’s memory. This will be an opportunity for those who knew him to come together, share their memories, and support each other during this challenging time.

In conclusion, Jeffrey Cheung was a remarkable individual who will be deeply missed. His talent, kindness, and infectious personality will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...