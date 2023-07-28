Janice Russell, St. John’s Clinical Nursing Manager, passes away

Janice Russell, a beloved resident of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Clinical Nursing Manager at the Eastern Health Site, has tragically passed away. Although this news has been reported by several sources, it is important to note that it is still a developing story and has yet to be officially confirmed or validated.

Janice Russell was known for her unwavering dedication and passion for the healthcare field. As the Clinical Nursing Manager at the Eastern Health Site, she played a vital role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to patients. Her expertise and leadership were highly regarded by her colleagues and the community alike.

Janice’s commitment to her profession extended beyond her role at the Eastern Health Site. She was an advocate for patient rights and worked tirelessly to improve healthcare services in the region. Her compassion and empathy towards those under her care were evident in the positive impact she made on countless lives.

Outside of work, Janice was a loving mother, daughter, and friend. She cherished her time spent with family and was always there to lend a helping hand or offer a listening ear. Her warm smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

As Janice Russell’s passing continues to be investigated and confirmed, the community mourns the loss of a remarkable individual who dedicated her life to the betterment of others. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives she has touched and the positive contributions she has made to the healthcare field.

