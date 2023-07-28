Irving Cutler Death – Visitation & Funeral Service from

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Irving Cutler. Cutler, a beloved member of our community, passed away on [date]. His death has left a void in our hearts, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Irving Cutler was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many. He was known for his kind and gentle nature, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Cutler’s dedication to his community was evident in his involvement in various philanthropic endeavors. He was passionate about making a difference and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

In addition to his charitable work, Cutler was also a loving family man. He cherished his wife, children, and grandchildren, and they were the center of his world. His family was his greatest source of joy, and he always made sure to prioritize spending quality time with them.

A visitation and funeral service will be held in honor of Irving Cutler. This will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to come together to remember and celebrate his life. Details of the visitation and funeral service can be found [insert link to the obituary or funeral home website].

During this difficult time, let us remember Irving Cutler for the incredible person he was. His legacy of kindness, generosity, and love will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May his soul rest in peace, and may we find solace in the memories we shared with him..

