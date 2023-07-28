Indiana Parents Charged After 1-Year-Old Boy Is Fatally Shot by Sibling

A tragic incident in Indiana has led to the arrest of two parents after their five-year-old child fatally shot their one-year-old son. The incident, which occurred on March 28, 2023, was reported to authorities at around 3 pm. The father, Deonta Jermaine Johnson, was at home with the two children at the time of the shooting.

According to court documents, the father claimed to have been asleep when he heard a loud boom. Surveillance footage showed him removing marijuana from the house and hiding it in his car before finding his son dead. Initially, the father denied the presence of a gun in the house, but the mother later admitted to owning a gun that was typically kept in a safe. However, the gun had been taken out of the safe the weekend before the incident and may have been accessible to the children.

The parents, Deonta Jermaine Johnson and Shatia Tiara Welch, have been charged with multiple felony offenses and misdemeanor charges. These include neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug. The parents have also been accused of drug dealing and possession.

The investigation into the incident also revealed that the one-year-old victim had marijuana in his system, while his five-year-old brother had consumed cocaine. Authorities found fentanyl pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the home. The parents are currently awaiting extradition to Tippecanoe County, where the prosecution of the case will take place.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of gun safety and the risks associated with children having access to firearms. It also serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the potential consequences it can have on the safety and well-being of children. The Indiana parents now face serious charges and must face the legal consequences of their actions..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...