Homeless Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Stabbing in California: Adam Edward Chang Identified as Suspect

A 41-year-old unhoused man from Northern California is facing charges of attempted murder after stabbing a person in Riverside. The incident occurred on July 21, when officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the Central Avenue and De Anza Avenue area. They found an adult male victim with stab wounds, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Adam Edward Chang, was quickly apprehended by officers, and the weapon used in the attack was recovered. Chang was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted murder and is currently being held without bail.

The Riverside Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit and Forensics Unit are leading the investigation. However, no information about the motive behind the attack or what led up to it has been provided.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Detective Anthony Watkins can be reached at 951-353-7105, and Detective Strawberry Cruz can be contacted at 951-353-7135. Anonymous tips can be submitted via email to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of homelessness and its impact on public safety. Unhoused individuals often face numerous challenges, including mental health issues, substance abuse, and limited access to resources. Addressing the root causes of homelessness and providing support services can help prevent such incidents and improve the overall well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness.

It is essential for communities to work together to find solutions that address homelessness and provide support to those in need. Collaborative efforts between law enforcement, social service agencies, and local government can help ensure the safety and well-being of both unhoused individuals and the broader community..

