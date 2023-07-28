Golaghat Triple Murder Case: Police Apprehends Prime Accused’s Family and Identifies Victims

In the wake of the triple murder case in Golaghat, Assam, the police have apprehended the brother and mother of the accused on Thursday. The accused, Nazibur Rahman Bora, allegedly murdered his wife, Sanghamitra Ghosh, and her parents at their residence in Golaghat town. He later surrendered to the police with his nine-month-old child.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with Ankita Ghosh, the daughter of the victims, and assured her that the charge sheet for the case would be filed within 15 days. Sarma also stated that the trial would be held in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

Mrinmoy Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district, confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and that other agencies were assisting in the case. The arrested individuals have been presented before the court.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, GP Singh, provided a timeline of events leading up to the murders. According to the DGP, the accused and Sanghamitra Ghosh met on Facebook in June 2020. They later fled to Kolkata and got married there. Sanghamitra was arrested in March 2021 for theft and was in judicial custody for 37 days. She returned to her parents after being released on bail.

In January 2022, the accused and Sanghamitra fled to Chennai and lived together for five months. They then returned to Golaghat and had a baby boy in November 2022. In March 2023, Sanghamitra left the accused’s house due to alleged torture and filed a case against him. The accused was arrested and released on bail. Tensions between the families continued, leading to a recent assault case filed by the accused’s brother.

On July 24, 2023, the accused allegedly murdered Sanghamitra and her parents, leading to the registration of a new case. Forensic and CID teams have joined the investigation.

The shocking nature of the crime has deeply disturbed and pained the Chief Minister and the entire community. The authorities are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and a speedy trial to deliver justice to the victims’ family..

