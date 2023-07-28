Domingz Josie & Bryan Hernandez, Double Homicide in Wichita’s Old Town Parking Garage: Victims Identified as Young Couple

In a tragic incident that has shocked the community, a young couple has been identified as the victims of a double homicide in Wichita’s Old Town Parking Garage. The victims, Domingz Josie and Bryan Hernandez, were found dead in their vehicle, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

The news of their untimely demise has left friends and family devastated, as they try to come to terms with the loss of two vibrant and promising individuals. Domingz Josie was known for her kindness and infectious laughter, while Bryan Hernandez was admired for his intelligence and dedication to his work.

As the investigation unfolds, the local community has come together to support the families of the victims. Vigils and memorials have been organized to remember Domingz and Bryan, allowing friends and loved ones to pay their respects and share their grief.

While the motive behind this heinous crime remains unknown, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and safety. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Together, we can work towards creating a safer environment for all.

Domingz Josie and Bryan Hernandez will be deeply missed by their families, friends, and the community as a whole. Their lives were cut short far too soon, leaving a void that can never be filled. May they rest in peace, and may their families find solace in the love and support of those around them..

