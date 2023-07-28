Deputy Injured in Tualatin, OR Shooting Identified: Charles Dozé

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon was critically injured after being shot while serving an eviction notice in Tualatin. The injured deputy has been identified as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 10 years. Dozé sustained multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his face, arms, and chest and is currently in the hospital in serious but stable condition. Despite his injuries, Dozé is determined to recover and has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and the outpouring of love and kindness.

The Washington County Police Officer Association has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Deputy Dozé’s medical expenses. Additional donations can also be made through any US Bank location starting August 1. The support and generosity from the community have been greatly appreciated by the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred when deputies went to serve an eviction notice to 34-year-old Kristafer Graves at the Timbers at Tualatin apartments complex. Graves allegedly opened fire on the deputies, striking Deputy Dozé before they could reach him. The authorities fired back as Graves retreated into his apartment. The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team responded and secured the area. When they were able to access Graves’ apartment, they found him dead in the bathroom. The cause of death is yet to be determined, as an autopsy will be performed.

The other deputies involved in the shooting have been identified as Civil Deputy Samantha Burkhead, Deputy Chris Schroeder, and Deputy Cory Hoffman. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The incident highlights the dangers that law enforcement officers face while carrying out their duties. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting and appreciating the sacrifices made by these brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities. The community’s response in rallying behind Deputy Dozé and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is a testament to the strong bond between law enforcement and the people they serve..

