Deputy Charles Dozé injured in shooting; condition ‘stable’

Civil Deputy Charles Dozé of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was shot while serving an eviction notice in Tualatin on Wednesday. He remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition as of Friday. Dozé, a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting but is working hard to recover.

Three other WCSO personnel, Civil Deputy Samantha Burkhead, Deputy Chris Schroeder, and Deputy Cory Hoffman, were also involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such incidents. Civil Deputies are fully trained and sworn deputies who provide services such as serving legal orders, enforcing court orders, towing vehicles, preparing reports, and enforcing Washington County codes and ordinances. The agency employs five civil deputies and one patrol deputy assigned to the civil unit.

The shooting occurred when Dozé was serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex in Tualatin. He was shot multiple times and immediately flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel hospital for treatment. Deputies at the scene reported the shooting to dispatchers, and at least one of the deputies returned fire, although it is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment, leading to a standoff with the police that lasted several hours. Eventually, a SWAT team found the suspect dead in the apartment. It is unclear if the suspect was shot by law enforcement or took their own life. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves.

The incident has left the community shaken and highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officers while performing their duties. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is providing support to Dozé and his colleagues during this difficult time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.

In conclusion, the shooting of Civil Deputy Charles Dozé while serving an eviction notice is a tragic incident that reminds us of the risks law enforcement officers face every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Dozé and his family as he continues to recover from his injuries..

