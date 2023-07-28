Colton Sisco, 6-Year-Old Martock/Brooklyn Native, Has Died

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Colton Sisco, a beloved 6-year-old native of Martock/Brooklyn, NS. While this news is still unfolding, various news sources have reported on the heartbreaking loss of Colton Sisco. However, it is important to note that these reports have yet to be officially confirmed or validated.

Colton was a cherished member of the community, known for his infectious laughter, curious nature, and kind heart. His untimely departure has left friends, family, and neighbors devastated, as they struggle to come to terms with this tragic event.

As the details surrounding Colton’s passing continue to emerge, the community has rallied together to support the grieving family. Numerous tributes and messages of love have poured in, honoring the joy and happiness that Colton brought into the lives of those around him.

Colton’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His radiant smile and spirited personality will be dearly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.

We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family as they navigate through this devastating loss. As more information becomes available, we will continue to update the community on this tragic event. May Colton Sisco find eternal peace and may his loved ones find solace in the memories they shared with him.

