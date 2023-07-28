City Police Investigating Shooting Death of Dominique Green in Kingston

The City of Kingston police are currently conducting an investigation into the shooting death of a 28-year-old man. The incident occurred on Thursday night when officers received a report of a victim of a gunshot on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue at around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, identified as Dominique Green, who was 28 years old. The police did not disclose whether he was a resident of the city. The investigation is still in its early stages, and no arrests have been made thus far.

Unfortunately, there are no additional details available regarding the shooting at this time. The City of Kingston police have not released any further information about the incident.

Assistance was provided to the City police by the Town of Ulster Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, state police, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services also responded to the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information about the shooting to come forward and contact the police headquarters at 845-331-1671. Alternatively, they can reach out to the police department’s Detective Division at 845-331-8404 or Detective Jason Charest via email at JCharest@kingston-ny.gov.

As the investigation continues, the City of Kingston police are working diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The community is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and provide any information that may assist in bringing justice to the victim and their family.

Mike Randall, a journalist covering breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal, and The Journal News/lohud, reported on this incident. He can be reached at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...