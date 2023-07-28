Cherokee Norton & Kinston Don Locklear; Manhunt Underway: Two Suspects Wanted for Murder of 21-Year-Old Maxton Man

Cherokee Norton and Kinston Don Locklear are currently at large as a manhunt is underway for their arrest. The two suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man from Maxton.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as friends and family of the victim mourn his untimely death. The authorities have been working tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the suspects, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

While the details of the crime are still emerging, it is important to remember that justice must be served. The community is urged to come forward with any information that may aid in the apprehension of Norton and Locklear. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and cooperation in times of crisis.

As the investigation progresses, it is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The safety of the community depends on the swift apprehension of these individuals.

In times like these, it is important for the community to come together and support one another. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that affects us all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Let us hope that justice is swiftly served and that the community can find some solace in knowing that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...