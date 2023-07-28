Casa Grande Woman Aids Son in Father’s Killing, Police Say

The shocking case of a Casa Grande man accused of killing his father and attempting to dispose of his body has taken a new turn. According to court documents, the man’s mother has confessed to helping him in an effort to avoid prison.

The victim in this case has been identified as 57-year-old Thomas Chase. Both his son, Christopher Lawrence Chase, 32, and wife, Melissa Lynne Chase, 56, have been named as suspects by Casa Grande police.

The incident unfolded when Casa Grande firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area. They saw Christopher fleeing from the residence. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a barrel with human remains inside.

Witnesses reported that Christopher fled to another street, where he took a woman and two others hostage at gunpoint. He confiscated their cell phones to prevent them from calling 911. The victims managed to convince Christopher to call the police and turn himself in. He was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, police went to the address listed on Christopher’s driver’s license, where they spoke with his mother, Melissa. She admitted that her son had called her two days prior and confessed to fatally shooting his father in self-defense. Melissa claimed that there was a long history of physical abuse from Thomas and that he was addicted to drugs.

According to court documents, Christopher and Melissa went to Home Depot and Dollar Tree to purchase cleaning supplies, garbage bags, and razor blades. Christopher dismembered his father’s body in the garage, while Melissa cleaned up the blood in the bathroom. Melissa then drove her son to the area where the remains were found before leaving them to continue cleaning the bathroom.

Melissa told police that she had multiple opportunities to report the crime but chose to protect her son from going to jail.

Both Christopher and Melissa have been booked into the Pinal County Jail. Christopher is facing charges of murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Melissa is under suspicion of abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the exact cause of Thomas’ death will be determined by the county’s medical examiner.

This horrifying case serves as a reminder of the complexities and tragic consequences of domestic violence and the lengths some individuals will go to protect their loved ones, even if it means breaking the law..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...