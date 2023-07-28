Actress Lelia Goldoni, Star of ‘Shadows’ and ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,’ Passes Away at 86

Lelia Goldoni, a talented actress known for her roles in the groundbreaking film “Shadows” and the critically acclaimed “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Goldoni’s career spanned several decades, during which she left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Born on October 1, 1936, in New York City, Goldoni began her acting career in the early 1960s. She quickly gained recognition for her role in John Cassavetes’ independent film “Shadows” (1959), which explored racial tensions and relationships in New York City. Goldoni’s performance in the film was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, and it established her as a rising star in the industry.

Throughout her career, Goldoni continued to take on challenging and diverse roles, showcasing her range as an actress. In 1974, she starred in Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” a film that delved into the struggles and triumphs of a single mother trying to make a new life for herself. Goldoni’s portrayal of the character Flo earned her critical acclaim and further solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

Beyond her film work, Goldoni also appeared in various television shows and stage productions, displaying her versatility as a performer. Her talent, dedication, and passion for her craft were evident in every role she took on, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and fellow actors alike.

Lelia Goldoni’s contributions to the world of cinema will not be forgotten. Her performances continue to inspire aspiring actors and filmmakers, and her legacy will live on through her body of work. She will be remembered as a trailblazer, a true talent, and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry..

