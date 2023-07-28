42-year-old woman shot dead in Rohini, accused commits suicide

Tragedy struck the peaceful neighborhood of Dabri in southwest Delhi on Thursday evening when a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot near her house. The victim, identified as Renu, was a housewife living with her family in the Vaishali colony area under Dabri Police Station. The incident has shocked the community and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The shocking incident unfolded around 8:45 pm on Wednesday when authorities received information about a shooting near Renu’s residence. Upon arriving at the scene, the police confirmed the tragic demise of the 42-year-old woman. The news sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, leaving residents in a state of grief and disbelief.

As the police investigated the case, they identified the alleged perpetrator as a 25-year-old man named Ashish. It was revealed that Renu and Ashish had met at a gym approximately 2-3 years ago. Further details about their relationship and the motive behind the shooting are yet to be disclosed as the investigation continues.

Authorities swiftly mobilized several teams to apprehend Ashish and bring him to justice. However, when the police reached his residence, a shocking turn of events occurred. The accused, seemingly unwilling to face the consequences of his actions, chose to take his own life. Ashish shot himself dead on the roof of his house before the authorities could arrest him. The police found the weapon used in the shooting, further confirming the tragic outcome.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning for Renu’s untimely demise. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting and the relationship between the victim and the accused. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the events that transpired on that fateful evening.

The shooting incident that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area has left the community in shock and grief. With the accused, Ashish, having taken his own life, the investigation will continue to uncover the details surrounding the tragic event. The community is coming together to support Renu’s family during this difficult time and hoping for justice to be served..

