37-Year-Old Sun Prairie Man Identified as Green Lake Drowning Victim

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who drowned at Big Green Lake on July 20 as Simil Sebastian, a 37-year-old resident of Sun Prairie. Sebastian’s body was recovered from the lake on July 21, following a search that began 24 hours earlier when the 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a possible drowning around 4:30 p.m.

Officials have stated that no foul play is suspected in Sebastian’s death, although no further details have been provided by the sheriff’s office as of July 28. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Drownings in lakes and other bodies of water are unfortunately not uncommon during the summer months, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of their swimming abilities and to take necessary precautions when engaging in water activities.

Some key water safety tips include always wearing a life jacket when boating or participating in water sports, swimming in designated areas with lifeguards present, and never swimming alone. It is also important to be cautious of hidden hazards in the water, such as rocks or branches, and to avoid consuming alcohol while swimming or boating.

In the event of an emergency, it is vital to call 911 immediately and provide accurate information about the situation. Prompt action can greatly increase the chances of a successful rescue and potentially save lives.

The tragic incident at Big Green Lake serves as a somber reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for individuals to remain vigilant while enjoying water activities. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Simil Sebastian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

For more information on water safety and drowning prevention, individuals can contact local authorities or organizations dedicated to promoting water safety in their communities..

