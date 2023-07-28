33-year-old Steven Middleton identified as man found dead in Oak Bay

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man named Steven Middleton. Middleton’s body was discovered by a passerby near some bushes in the 200 block of Beach Drive in Oak Bay. The authorities were alerted to the scene around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The unit has taken over the homicide investigation and is working in collaboration with the Saanich Police Department, Oak Bay police, and the BC Coroner’s Service. They are urging anyone who may have had contact with Middleton or any information about his activities during the week of July 24 to come forward. They have set up a tip line at 1-250-380-6211 for individuals to provide any relevant information.

At this time, there is no indication that there is a risk to the public. However, the nature of the death being treated as suspicious has raised concerns in the community. The authorities are working diligently to gather all the necessary evidence and information to determine the circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death.

The identification of the victim and the ongoing investigation have left the community in shock and mourning. Oak Bay is a quiet coastal municipality known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere. Incidents like this are rare, and the community is coming together to support each other during this difficult time.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities will continue to provide updates to the public. It is crucial for anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation and bring justice to Steven Middleton and his loved ones.

The tragic death of Steven Middleton serves as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the need for individuals to remain vigilant. The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for this crime are held accountable..

