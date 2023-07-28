28-year-old man fatally shot during argument in Birmingham’s Railroad Park

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during an argument at Railroad Park last weekend as Morgan Tyree Martin, 28 years old. The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday in the pavilion area of the park, located in the 1600 block of First Avenue South. Police officers in the vicinity heard the shots fired and quickly responded to the scene.

According to Lieutenant Ron Harless, the gunfire stemmed from a dispute between two men. Unfortunately, Martin was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to UAB Hospital. D’Quan Arnes Wilson, 20 years old, has been charged with murder in connection with Martin’s death and is currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

In light of this tragic incident, Officer Truman Fitzgerald is urging anyone who encounters a problem with another person at the park to immediately notify a park ranger in person or by calling 205-613-2504. Additionally, the Community Action Partnership of Jefferson County (CAP) can be reached at 205-251-0111 for further assistance. In cases of emergency, Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of calling 911.

Railroad Park is a popular outdoor space in Birmingham, Alabama, known for its beautiful green areas, walking trails, and recreational activities. It is a place where people gather to relax and enjoy the outdoors. However, incidents like this serve as a reminder of the need for vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety of park visitors.

Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the argument that led to the shooting. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

As the community mourns the loss of Morgan Tyree Martin, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or altercations to the appropriate authorities. By working together, we can help create a safer environment for everyone to enjoy Birmingham’s public spaces..

