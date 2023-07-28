22-Year-Old College Nursing Student Identified as Victim in Westmont Fire | Local News

The victim of a deadly house fire in Westmont Borough, Pennsylvania has been identified as Grant Jeanjaquet, a 22-year-old nursing student at St. Vincent College. Jeanjaquet, who was employed in the emergency department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, was overcome by toxic smoke and gas, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a two-story house on Fayette Street. Five family members were rescued from the fire and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The mother, aged 41, is in stable condition, while the father, aged 37, and their 5-year-old son were released from the hospital on Wednesday. However, their two daughters, aged 18 and 14, remain in the hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Firefighters and first responders were praised for their efforts in rescuing the family and their German shepherd. The fire is being ruled accidental but is still under investigation.

The father was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and was able to get himself, his son, and his wife onto the porch roof. The mother then went back inside the home to rescue their youngest daughter, who was sleeping on the second floor. Firefighters found them collapsed in a bedroom and brought them down the ladder to safety.

Deputy fire Chief Kevin Schrock commended the heroic actions of the mother and emphasized the danger faced by first responders in these situations. He expressed his gratitude for the collaboration between fire and EMS crews during the rescue.

This tragic house fire serves as a reminder of the importance of functioning smoke detectors and the bravery of firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to save others. It is a devastating loss for the community, and our thoughts go out to the Jeanjaquet family during this difficult time..

